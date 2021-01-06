Shop by category
About this dispensary
Smack'd Dispensary
Here at Smack'd we pride ourselves in our low prices with high quality medical cannabis and medical cannabis products. No longer do you have to settle for pricing that makes you wonder if they really even care about the patient because here at Smack'd we put the patient first. All new Patients receive 15% off there 1st purchase!! All menu pricing is pre-tax.
Leafly member since 2020
Deals at Smack'd Dispensary
$$ Smack'd Prerolls (3 for $10) or (6 for $18) $5 Smack'd 1G Premium Prerolls (5 for $22) $6 Sooner Extracts 1G Prerolls (5 for $27) $8 Smack'd Shatter/Keif Infused 1.75g Prerolls $8.50 Country Cannabis 1G Infused Prerolls $17 Country Cannabis Mini Preroll 5 packs
$18 each or 6 For $96!!! Smack'd Edibles and Extracts 1.1 Gram 90% THC Premium ccell cartridges. Available in Acapulco Gold, Obama Kush, Dogwalker Og, Runtz, Zkittles, Pennywise and Trainwreck ALL PRICES OUT THE DOOR!!