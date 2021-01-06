I got off work at 8:30, hauled ass to SMK since nowhere in Davis was open, and they had the signs shut off and they were putting everything away before it was even 9. Disappointed is an understatement, I’m livid. Why advertise you close at 9 if you’re going to shut off the signs and put everything away before you’re even actually closed? I sure wish I could do that as a waitress, maybe then I would’ve made it there “on time” since 8:50 was too late. Now I have to drive into Pauls Valley for what I need. Screw SMK.