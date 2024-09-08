Smokaton Apothecary Dispensary
Logo for Smokaton Apothecary Dispensary
dispensary

Smokaton Apothecary Dispensary

Houston, TX
1208.9 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
6 products | Last updated:

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Smokaton Apothecary Dispensary

Smokaton, located in the heart of Bellaire, Houston, Texas, is more than CBD retailer. Specializing in premium THCA flowers and Amanita mushrooms, Smokaton offers top-quality, natural products that promote relaxation and wellness. Beyond providing exceptional cannabis experiences, Smokaton is deeply committed to giving back, with a heartfelt mission to rescue and support animals, particularly cats and dogs in need. We believe in fostering a community that not only enjoys natural wellness but also extends care and compassion to all living beings.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
6006 Bellaire Blvd Suite-102-A, Houston, TX
Call 3466529931
Visit website
License 3-20823-5111-8
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefront

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
12pm - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 8pm
wednesday
11am - 8pm
thursday
11am - 8pm
friday
11am - 8pm
saturday
11am - 8pm

Photos of Smokaton Apothecary Dispensary

Promotions at Smokaton Apothecary Dispensary

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Smokaton Apothecary Dispensary

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

2 Reviews of Smokaton Apothecary Dispensary

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.