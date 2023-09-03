Discover great stores near you
SmokeDoctor
Get ready for the highest hemp experience in the city. From dank THCa to the cleanest cbd products around. Lab tested and organic hemp. Our hemp specialists are ready to assist you on your journey into the world of hemp. Now with two locations. 5762 Milgen rd Columbus, Ga 31907
Leafly member since 2023
- 4327 Victory Dr, Columbus, GA
- call 7062210388
- Followers: 10
- ATMStorefrontVeteran owned
Hours and Info (ET)
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
2 Reviews of SmokeDoctor
r........6
September 3, 2023
Very well knowledged THCa ologists From both establishments. Learned a lot they also allow you to test an try different ways an types of exploring your mind if I might say ;-) 😜. I've been I've been exploring my mind since I was 18 and I'm 47 now. And this place has my mind even exploring further thank you.
s........c
April 7, 2023
Best Thca around.