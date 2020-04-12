173 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 125
Show All 40
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$97
Deals
VETERAN'S DISCOUNT!
Valid 11/11/2018 – 11/12/2042
15% off for all veterans!
Must show military ID for validation. Discount does not stack with any other sales or promotions. Available while supplies last.
VETERAN'S DISCOUNT!
Valid 11/11/2018 – 11/12/2042
15% off for all veterans!
Must show military ID for validation. Discount does not stack with any other sales or promotions. Available while supplies last.
All Products
Kali D 1 Gram (H)
from Smokey's
17.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Kali D
Strain
$10.991 g
In-store only
Ambulance Shake 1 Gram
from Smokey's
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Ambulance Smokey's 7 Gram Quarter
from Smokey's
15.37%
THC
11.75%
CBD
Ambulance
Strain
$59.99¼ oz
In-store only
Bio Chem BX (IH) 7 Gram Quarter
from Smokey's
17.89%
THC
___
CBD
$74.99¼ oz
In-store only
Honest Marijuana Indica 3.5g Eighth- Purple OG
from Honest Marijuana
24.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple OG
Strain
$45.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Nina 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
24.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Nina
Strain
$13.991 g
In-store only
Cinderella 99 Shake 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
16.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Willie's Reserve Indica Eighth 3.5g- Death Valley OG
from Willie's Reserve
23.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Valley OG
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon OGC 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
16.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OGC
Strain
$13.991 g
In-store only
Flo Limone 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
20.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo Limone
Strain
$13.991 g
In-store only
The Purps Shake 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
22%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
The Purps 7 Gram Quarter (IH)
from Smokey's
22%
THC
___
CBD
$74.99¼ oz
In-store only
Tangerine Power 7 Gram Quarter (IH)
from Smokey's
18.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Power
Strain
$59.99¼ oz
In-store only
Honest Marijuana Hybrid 3.5g Eighth- Member Berry
from Honest Marijuana
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Member Berry
Strain
$45.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Willie's Reserve Indica Eighth 3.5g- Flo OG
from Willie's Reserve
21.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo OG
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pachamama #4 bX #3 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
24.75%
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 g
In-store only
Krishna Kush 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
24.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Krishna Kush
Strain
$13.991 g
In-store only
Gelato 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
20.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$13.991 g
In-store only
Nina's Web Shake 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
8.88%
THC
14.75%
CBD
Nina's Web
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Nina's Web 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
8.88%
THC
14.75%
CBD
Nina's Web
Strain
$10.991 g
In-store only
14er Indica 3.5g Eighth - DJC
from 14er Holistics
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99⅛ oz
In-store only
14er Indica 3.5g Eighth- Durraflame
from 14er
27.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Durraflame
Strain
$45.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Granola Funk 1 Gram (OS)
from Unknown Brand
18.9%
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 g
In-store only
The Lab Indica HTE Live Resin Pod 500mg- Grape God
from The Lab
___
THC
___
CBD
$57.99each
In-store only
Nokhu Labs Hybrid Live Hashish 1g- White 99
from Nokhu Labs
57.52%
THC
0.12%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$30.99each
In-store only
The Lab Hybrid Live Resin Pod 500mg- Lilac Diesel
from The Lab
___
THC
___
CBD
$63.99each
In-store only
WonderLeaf Hybrid Cartridge 500mg- Dorothy
from Wonderleaf
86.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Dorothy
Strain
$42.99each
In-store only
Willie's Indica Cartridge 500mg- OGKB Stardawg
from Willie's Reserve
84.73%
THC
0.32%
CBD
OGKB Stardawg
Strain
$42.99each
In-store only
The Flower Collective Sativa Bubble Blunt 1.1g- Lemon Zkittles
from The Flower Collective
39.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Zkittles
Strain
$24.99each
In-store only
Kush Masters Sativa Wax 1g- Cookie Chem
from Kush Master
67.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Chem
Strain
$21.99each
In-store only
Nomad Extracts Indica Live Resin 1g- Lavendar Lime
from Nomad Extracts
74.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavendar Lime
Strain
$38.99each
In-store only
Keef Pods Indica 500mg- Northern Lights
from Keef Cola
86.01%
THC
0.73%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$47.99each
In-store only
Green Dot Sativa Shatter 1g- Maui
from Green Dot
61.24%
THC
5.44%
CBD
Maui
Strain
$20.99each
In-store only
Shift Cannabis Premium Distillate Indica Cartridge 500mg- Cherry Kush
from Shift Cannabis
85.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Kush
Strain
$30.99each
In-store only
Kaviar Indica Moonrocks 1g- Danky OG
from Kaviar
68.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Danky OG
Strain
$22.99each
In-store only
Kaviar Hybrid Moonrocks 1g- Alien King
from Kaviar
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien King
Strain
$22.99each
In-store only
Kush Masters Indica Live Diamonds 1g- Purple Punch
from Kush Master
76.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$38.99each
In-store only
Greenery Sativa Lebanese Hash 1g- Buffalo Bill
from Greenery Hash Factory
53.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Buffalo Bill
Strain
$35.99each
In-store only
Wonderleaf Sativa Disposable 250mg- Crescendo/Cookies
from Wonderleaf
83.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Crescendo/Cookies
Strain
$30.99each
In-store only
The Flower Collective Hybrid Bubble Joint 0.7g- Mother's Milk
from The Flower Collective
34.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Mother's Milk
Strain
$13.99each
In-store only
12345