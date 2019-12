MrDaddy on December 31, 2017

Garbage. Everything is about $10 over priced, dryest herb in the city, and doesn't weigh up. Bought 2 grams, both 0.97. Everywhere else hooks up with 1.03-1.05, But not these shysters. They wanna get to dollar for low quality and under weighed garbage. They also add about 5-10% to their thc levels, i know for a fact because they up marked a bud from a local grower I've had at other dispensaries who accurately reflect thc percentages. Do not waste your time or money.