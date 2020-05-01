32 products
Pound of the Week!
Valid 1/5/2020 – 1/2/2021
A new pound is put out on Monday, $10 a gram, $50 a quarter and $150 an ounce while supplies last, once its gone its gone!!
While Supplies Last.
All Products
Plum Delight
from Gorilla Gardens
25%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Lemon Skunk
from Gorilla Gardens
23%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Tangcicle
from Gorilla Gardens
21%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Sweet Sweet
from Gorilla Gardens
19%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Witches Weed
from Gorilla Gardens
23%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Durban Kush
from Gorilla Gardens
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
L.A. sage
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Funk
from Gorilla Gardens
28.6%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
blue dream
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Strawnana
from Gorilla Gardens
30%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
harijuana
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Chronic Widow
from Gorilla Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Glue Cheese- Diamond Budder
from Underground Reserve/ cowboy concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
OG Cheese- Diamonds- 1 G
from Solos Extracts
68.04%
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
OG Cheese- Sauce 1 G
from Solos Extracts
70.4%
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Carrot Cake
from 77 Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Cinderella99- Sugar
from Underground Reserve/ cowboy concentrates
70.34%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Creamsicle- Sugar
from Cowboy Concentrates
69.75%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
sherbet cookies
from 77 Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
GORILLA MIX LIVE RESIN
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Purple Mountain- Diamond Badder
from Underground Reserve/ cowboy concentrates
56.5%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
SWEET CRITICAL GLUE
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Sweet Sweet - Pre-roll -Kief Infused
from Gorilla Gardens
19.34%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Pre-roll -Kief Infused- Funk
from Gorilla Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Pre-roll -Kief Infused- Flo
from Gorilla Gardens
14%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Pre-roll - Kief Infused- Ak-48
from Gorilla Gardens
19%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Pre-roll -Kief Infused- Tangcicle
from Gorilla Gardens
21%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Pre-roll -Kief Infused- Juicy Fruit
from Gorilla Gardens
19.2%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Pre-roll -Kief Infused- Lemon Skunk
from Gorilla Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Pre-roll- Kief Infused- Critical Mass
from Gorilla Gardens
20.52%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Pre-roll - kief infused- Gorilla Mix
from Gorilla Gardens
21%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
House Pre-rolls
from Gorilla Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only