Adiak on September 10, 2019

Let's get right to the point. I have a debilitating mental illness. Things like shopping can be very trying and uncomfortable for me. I can handle the Smoking Crow shop with ease. The staff are genuinely friendly and very patient with me. The shop smells nice. And it's more than just loving weed's scent. I love the guitar in the corner. I've almost worked up the guts to ask to pluck on it. (That's saying a LOT for me.) And the prices can't be beat. They're reasonable to begin with and they have a very generous veteran discount.