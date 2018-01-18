BubbaGDP
Smoking Crow is by FAR my favorite Cannabis shop in Whatcom! The budtenders are all knowledgeable and helpful. They dont push the strain of the week, they help you find what you need. And they always have the Best 4/20 deals!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Smoking Crow is by FAR my favorite Cannabis shop in Whatcom! The budtenders are all knowledgeable and helpful. They dont push the strain of the week, they help you find what you need. And they always have the Best 4/20 deals!!
Let's get right to the point. I have a debilitating mental illness. Things like shopping can be very trying and uncomfortable for me. I can handle the Smoking Crow shop with ease. The staff are genuinely friendly and very patient with me. The shop smells nice. And it's more than just loving weed's scent. I love the guitar in the corner. I've almost worked up the guts to ask to pluck on it. (That's saying a LOT for me.) And the prices can't be beat. They're reasonable to begin with and they have a very generous veteran discount.
Hi there - Thank you so much for the review - it makes us so happy to hear that you found a place that you feel comfortable and welcomed. We hope that you always have a great experience with us, and by all means, pluck away on the guitar! See you soon :-)
I loved everything about this shop they helped me pick what I needed and went out of there way to make me happy 🙏❤️ PLZ if u guys are looking for good weed and amazing staff go here
Thanks so much for the 5 Star Review! We appreciate you and hope to see you again soon!!!
Very nice and helpful staff. Store isn't the Wal-Mart of Weed, but they do have good selection and prices. I have 3 stores roughly equidistant, and I want to try every place in town, but this is my stop 99%. Plus, their water fountain fits my bike bottles.
Thanks for the review! If there's anything you'd like us to carry, just let us know and we'll find it for you. Stop by and use the fountain any time you'd like :-)
Smoking Crow has a large selection of concentrates with CBD in therapeutic amounts. I do my homework, but I've had some nice surprises. Everyone there takes good care of me 💜 I love YodaFace !
Thank you for the review! Hope to see you again soon! YodaFace is our unofficial mascot at this point :-)
Very knowledgeable staff, very friendly and sources from amazing growers. New favorite shop !
Thanks so much for the review! Hope to see you again soon!
The Smoking Crow is my absolutely favorite place to go to if you’re in Whatcom County. I’ve never felt more comfortable, confident, and satisfied with my purchases than at this location. Staff is very personable as well as friendly and knowledgeable. Never been disappointed here.
Thanks for the review! We are always trying to improve and bring the best service in town. Can't wait to see you here again!
Got some danky dank liberty haze and I can't wait to get a swisher and smoke a blunt. Great service.
Thanks so much! Let us know if you like the Liberty Haze, or if there's anything else you'd like to see us carry. We're always looking to provide the best product and service.
Love this place. Great people to interact with, very knowledgeable staff who will hook you up with weed that not only smells good to you, but will have a more potent effect because your body responds better to that type of terpene. Always looks clean and comfortable on the inside, like a nice coffee shop that you go to sit and read a book. They also have a tons of deals and things happening. Honestly a great place that's a little off the beaten path.
Thanks so much for the positive review! We will continue to work hard to educate and bring the best service to all. We're looking forward to seeing you again! Hopefully one day we can offer coffee to our customers, too. :-)
This shop is really nice. It’s got a cool atmosphere and an appealing display of flower. Cute boys running the shop, easy to talk to, lots of good recommendations from them. Definitely go in and have a look around!