PAfinestMMJ on March 4, 2019

The fact that I live less than a mile away from Solevo makes it a no-brainer that this is the dispensary that I would visit the most. The location is convenient with more than enough parking in the lot. I've been to every dispensary in town, and this location feels the most-secure and convenient of all of the dispensaries in the area. I like that the building is isolated by itself and you don't have to deal with walking down a street or through a more-public parking lot. Solevo has a nice selection of product that changes daily and can be easily viewed on their website which is updated a few times each day. Unfortunately, all of these updates means that the product fluctuates often with many strains selling out within a few hours or days of them being listed on the menu. So if you see something you like, sometimes you gotta go quick to get it. I've also noticed that the cheaper products such as Terrapin flower, Cresco concentrates and Terrapin cartridges all seem to sell much quicker than all of the other products, so if you see some more-reasonably price products that you like, I would stock up while they are there. Solevo also has daily markdowns on products and some sales on occasion which is really the only time I can afford to even try any of the higher priced flowers or concentrates. Prices overall for medical marijuana in PA are quite high at the moment with some products that are priced reasonably, and Solevo seems to be priced around the rest of the competition in the area. Overall this is one of my favorite dispensaries to go to, though they can get quite crowded during certain hours, but they have a large waiting room with comfortable chairs, good reading material, and they are always listening to great music which makes the entire experience even more enjoyable.