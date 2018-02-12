DirtyDiana4321
Lines form outside and there’s no cover from the elements.
Hi there, thanks for taking the time to share this feedback with us. We realize it can be inconvenient for patients to wait outside on our busiest days if a long line forms. We will pass the message along to the rest of our team to put our heads together about a potential solution. We would love to hear more details about your experience and how we can improve if you'd be willing to share. Please feel free to email us at info@solevowellness.com. Thank you.