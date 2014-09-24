Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The nicest staff. Awesome environment and good prices.
JackFlash92
on December 10, 2016
Only had drinks in here and stopped off for a smoke we already had on us, drinks were all really good and service was brilliant. Atmosphere was faultless quality little coffeeshop will 100% be going back
RoboDuck
on February 28, 2016
Just an awesome shop with a relaxed vibe, good price quality ratio and friendly people