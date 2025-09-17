Welcome to Somerset Green, your trusted source for premium cannabis in the heart of Central New Jersey in Somerset, NJ. We are a minority-owned and operated adult-use recreational dispensary dedicated to providing a welcoming, educational, and high-quality experience for every customer, from first-timers to seasoned connoisseurs. Our mission is to be more than just a dispensary—we are a community hub where you can explore the world of cannabis with confidence and expert guidance. Our Commitment to Quality & Community We envisioned a place where the noise of the outside world fades away the moment you step inside. Our space is designed to be a sanctuary of serenity, a calm and welcoming environment where you can feel comfortable, ask questions, and explore at your own pace. We believe that everyone deserves to feel heard and respected on their wellness journey. At Somerset Green Dispensary, we believe in the power of cannabis to enhance well-being and elevate life's moments. Our shelves are stocked with an expertly curated selection of the finest cannabis products from New Jersey's most reputable growers and producers. We offer a diverse range of products, including: Premium Cannabis Flower: A wide variety of Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains. Convenient Pre-Rolls: Ready-to-enjoy joints for a hassle-free experience. Delicious Edibles: From gummies and chocolates to baked goods. High-Quality Vapes & Concentrates: For a potent and discreet experience. Wellness & Accessories: Tinctures, topicals, and all the gear you need. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff are committed to personalized service. We take the time to listen to your needs and provide tailored recommendations, ensuring you find the perfect product to match your desired effects. Proudly Serving Somerset and Surrounding Communities Somerset Green Dispensary is conveniently located to serve a wide range of communities in Somerset and Middlesex Counties. We are the go-to cannabis destination for residents of: Somerset: Our home and a community we are proud to be a part of. New Brunswick: Just a short drive away for students and residents seeking a premium cannabis experience. Franklin Park: Your local dispensary with a wide selection and expert team. East Brunswick: Easily accessible for all your recreational cannabis needs. South Brunswick: Conveniently located to serve the greater South Brunswick area. North Brunswick: The perfect stop for high-quality cannabis products. Whether you're visiting us from a neighboring town or right here in Somerset, you'll find easy access and ample parking. We're dedicated to being an integral part of our local communities, offering not just products, but a space for education and connection. Edison: Just a quick trip away for the best cannabis products in the area. Highland Park: Your local cannabis source for a diverse and premium selection. Metuchen: A short, convenient drive for all your cannabis needs. Piscataway: Find everything you need with an easy trip to our dispensary. Bound Brook: We are proud to serve this community with top-tier cannabis products. Middlesex: Easily accessible for all your cannabis needs. Hillsborough: Just a short, convenient drive away for all your recreational cannabis needs. Bridgewater: While local establishments are prohibited in your town, we are just a short trip away for all your cannabis needs. Visit Us Today! Come see why Somerset Green is quickly becoming the most trusted dispensary in the region. Browse our online menu for easy ordering and in-store pickup, or stop by and let our team help you navigate our extensive selection. We look forward to welcoming you and helping you find your perfect cannabis experience.