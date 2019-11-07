JoEllaEllaAyee on November 13, 2019

There are alot of places I've been to but I must say the product here is top notch and the staff is very knowledgeable. They care about informing the patients and sending them out the door with a Smile. Worth the 30 minute drive everytime. Plus they have a 15% Educators Discount 💙☮🌿 #BubbaKush #PlatinumGelato #NorthernLightxMalawi 🔥⛽💨💨😋😋