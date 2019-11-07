JEB3
Nice
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
8 reviews
Nice
I loved the customer service when I walked through the doors. The check-in process was quick. Every time I go there, there is something great for me to try. This is my new spot for my medical needs!
Thank you, we appreciate your support! Peace✌🏽Love ❤️ & Soul Leaf
There are alot of places I've been to but I must say the product here is top notch and the staff is very knowledgeable. They care about informing the patients and sending them out the door with a Smile. Worth the 30 minute drive everytime. Plus they have a 15% Educators Discount 💙☮🌿 #BubbaKush #PlatinumGelato #NorthernLightxMalawi 🔥⛽💨💨😋😋
We appreciate you. Peace✌🏽Love ❤️ & Soul Leaf
A little far location wise from me BUT amazing products and even better customer service. Great vibes from the time you walk in & out. Worth the drive, worth every penny!
We appreciate your business. Thank you. Peace✌🏽Love ❤️ & Soul Leaf
Great bud and awesome customer service.
We appreciate you! Peace✌🏽Love ❤️ & Soul Leaf
Knowledgeable staff, great! Medicine, as well as a group of people that utilize their know how to make sure you leave with the proper medicine. Beautiful store and staff. Worth the drive and the money every time!
Thank you so much. We appreciate your support! Peace✌🏽Love ❤️ & Soul Leaf
Location is a lil far for me but it’s obviously worth the ride! 🤷🏽♀️ Been back several times! the customer service is as great as the bud!
We appreciate your support. Peace✌🏽Love ❤️ & Soul Leaf
great location and 20% first visit 20% vets I'll be back
Thanks for your business! Peace✌🏽Love ❤️ & Soul Leaf