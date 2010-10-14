Hahahahighaf
People are nice women are pretty..
4.9
10 reviews
My favorite dispensary in the South Bay. They've been reliable for years, and their product is always good quality. The staff are knowledgeable, attentive, and helpful, but also fun and down-to-earth. The 'airfield' theming in the decor is also really fun and well-executed. Highly recommended.
Thanks for taking the time to leave us such a great review! We're glad your visit met expectations and hope to see you in again soon!
Wonderful
Easy access location
It’s great. Extremely convenient if you live near downtown San Jose
My review from last year still stands (great selection of quality cannabis products, professional with a great website, nice and knowledgeable employees) but I must say Airfield is always a much slower experience for me than all the other dispensaries I've reviewed. There's no reason that when I pre-order something for pick up that it should take me 60 minutes to get my order (compared to 3 minutes at a dispensary across town). There was 0 parking, a long line outside, and then inside the preorder line was longer than if I had just gone in the normal in-store order line. I was panicking the whole time thinking my car might be towed from where I had to park it.
We're sorry to hear you had to deal with the wait, we know how frustrating that can be. We are in the process of streamlining our online order process by expanding the space currently available for online order pick-ups. We're glad to hear you still enjoyed your visit, and we hope to see you again soon!
I bought some flower here this morning but immediately returned it. I was outside talking to one of their frustrated trimmers who told me they started using a by product of petroleum oil to clean there scissors. Any airfield brand bud is gonna have a nice toxic coating to it. If you must buy flower here dont get the inhouse stuff unless of course you want to smoke chemicals. Toxic weed...
Fancy shmancy lol
one of two place i order weed from. I like their standards
Fancy fancy haha. The weed is nothing crazy fancy but its real good