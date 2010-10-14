VapeQueen710 on August 18, 2019

My review from last year still stands (great selection of quality cannabis products, professional with a great website, nice and knowledgeable employees) but I must say Airfield is always a much slower experience for me than all the other dispensaries I've reviewed. There's no reason that when I pre-order something for pick up that it should take me 60 minutes to get my order (compared to 3 minutes at a dispensary across town). There was 0 parking, a long line outside, and then inside the preorder line was longer than if I had just gone in the normal in-store order line. I was panicking the whole time thinking my car might be towed from where I had to park it.