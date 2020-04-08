391 products
Happy Hour is every Monday & Wednesday from 2-4pm! Receive 20% OFF select flowers, concentrates, and edibles during Happy Hour.
All Products
Redwood OG
from PINA
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Redwood Kush
Strain
$36.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 41
from AlienLabs
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
N'ice Cream
from Connected Cannabis Co.
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$32⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Purple OG
from Gold Flora
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple OG Kush
Strain
$45.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pink Boost Goddess
from Flow Kana
11.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Boost Goddess
Strain
$45.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Master Kush
from Jetfuel
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$14.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Style (Outdoor)
from Connected Cannabis Co.
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$32⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Creamsicle
from Sessions Supply Co.
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$36.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GDP
from State Flower Cannabis
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$45.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Sorbet
from Humboldt County Indoor
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Guava X Biscotti
from Connected Cannabis Co.
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
guava x biscotti
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Kush Mints X Animal Cookies
from Fig Farms
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Mamba
from Kings Garden
19.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Black Mamba
Strain
$36.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Super Sour Diesel
from Amplified Farms (CA)
34.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Sour Diesel
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Beyond Blueberry
from WONDERBRETT
26.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Milky Way
from AlienLabs
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Dark Karma
from Fig Farms
25.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Karma
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Terry T
from Pure Beauty
0.9%
THC
21.3%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$45.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Haze (S)
from Flow Kana
19.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$32⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
M1 OG
from Flow Kana
20.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
M1 OG
Strain
$32⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbacio
from AlienLabs
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbacio
Strain
$32⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Blue Dream
from Kings Garden
22%
THC
1%
CBD
$36.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Planet Dosi
from AlienLabs
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Planet Dosi
Strain
$36.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Apple Fritter OG
from Marley Natural
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Apple Fritter
Strain
$32⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Harlequin x GDP
from Pure Beauty
7.26%
THC
9.34%
CBD
Harlequin GDP
Strain
$45.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Harlequin x GDP
from Pure Beauty
6.4%
THC
8.1%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$45.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Jetfuel
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$14.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fire OG
from Jetfuel
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$14.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Noah's Stash
from Jetfuel
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from Jetfuel
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Double Dream
from Jetfuel
18.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Double Dream
Strain
$14.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies & Cream Rosin Creme
from Blue River Terpenes
61%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Caramel Apple Cider
from Blue River Terpenes
72.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Caramel Apple Cider
Strain
$991 g
In-store only
Gasolina
from Humboldt Terp Council
72%
THC
0%
CBD
Gasolina
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
MAC
from NASHA
56.34%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Gelato N Cream Flan
from Blue River Terpenes
68.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$991 g
In-store only
Frankenberry
from NASHA
57.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Urkle
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
OG + Wedding Cake Green Powder Hash
from NASHA
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Shark Shock
from NASHA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Shark Shock
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Cherry Pie Green Powder Hash
from NASHA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
