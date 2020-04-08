Deals
Happy Thursday from SOMD Relief! Today, all edibles are 15% off! MPX vapes are $40, Pax pods are $50, and gLeaf vapes are 20% off! We have new flower from Curio, gLeaf, and HMS! Blue Coral and Mimosa trim is $8 a gram, and Grapefruit Kush is $10 a gram! Please consider utilizing online ordering and curbside pickup in order to ensure the safety of yourself, our patients, and our employees. Don't forget that we close at 7pm instead of 8pm. Thank you!
Happy Thursday from SOMD Relief! Today, all edibles are 15% off! MPX vapes are $40, Pax pods are $50, and gLeaf vapes are 20% off! We have new flower from Curio, gLeaf, and HMS! Blue Coral and Mimosa trim is $8 a gram, and Grapefruit Kush is $10 a gram! Please consider utilizing online ordering and curbside pickup in order to ensure the safety of yourself, our patients, and our employees. Don't forget that we close at 7pm instead of 8pm. Thank you!