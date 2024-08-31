I love this place. I have been going here for all my needs for over a year. Since I got my med card anyway. I'm a veteran their 30% discount makes it to where I can buy flower I normally couldn't afford. I'm truly grateful for this place! I just wish they would honor my loyalty points. I had almost 70. Then they just went away. Besides that, a locally owned business for local people. They work hard to keep the best medicine in stock. I got a Galenas 14.15g bag a few days ago. going back tomorrow for a half of Moroccan Peaches!