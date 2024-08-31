This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
I love this place. I have been going here for all my needs for over a year. Since I got my med card anyway. I'm a veteran their 30% discount makes it to where I can buy flower I normally couldn't afford. I'm truly grateful for this place! I just wish they would honor my loyalty points. I had almost 70. Then they just went away. Besides that, a locally owned business for local people. They work hard to keep the best medicine in stock. I got a Galenas 14.15g bag a few days ago. going back tomorrow for a half of Moroccan Peaches!