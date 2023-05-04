Southwest Cannabis - Cerrillos
1575.1 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
358 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Southwest Cannabis - Cerrillos
Our mission at SWW is to provide our patients access to the best products and service by maintaining consistent variety of the highest standard at affordable prices. We offer a large selection of quality cannabis strains starting at $8 per gram. SWW is proud to serve New Mexico in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Espanola and Taos.
Leafly member since 2018
Followers: 8
1829 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM
License 3068
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedicalrecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
11am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
Photos of Southwest Cannabis - Cerrillos
Show all photos
Deals at Southwest Cannabis - Cerrillos
see all promotions
VETERANS DISCOUNT - 10% off
Valid 4/27/2023 - 12/31/2023
Veterans get 10% off entire purchase
Not stackable with daily specials
2 Reviews of Southwest Cannabis - Cerrillos
see all reviews
g........a
November 28, 2022
Sterile looking but amazing workers. I always get the best advice, and they have a point system.
J........K
August 15, 2022
Every time I come to this location I get super friendly service! The top shelf here is pretty good (about $17.50 after tax rec.). Anything other than the top shelf flower is kind of grassy and lacks terp profiles.