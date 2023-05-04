Southwest Cannabis - Old Santa Fe Trail
1572.8 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
Menu:
Rec
354 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Southwest Cannabis - Old Santa Fe Trail
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 0
507 Old Santa Fe Trl. , Santa Fe, NM
storefront
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
12pm - 4pm
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 6pm
Photos of Southwest Cannabis - Old Santa Fe Trail
Show all photos