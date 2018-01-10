Fariegrl on July 13, 2018

Every time I go into the Missoula spark1 store I am always satisfied! If they don't have the quantity I want pre-made they take care of me every time. I never have to pay gram prices when I want an eighth size because they are out of eighths at the time, they just make me one. They are always very kind, friendly and very knowledgeable!! The product is always amazing and definitely worth the drive as I live out of town. I have been to all three of the stores and this one is my favorite!! Keep up the good work Missoula spark1!!