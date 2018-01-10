mrbobdobalina51
Awesome selection of bud, quick and efficient customer service and prices that can’t be matched. Definitely one of the more premier dispensaries around!!!
4.8
10 reviews
Every time I go into the Missoula spark1 store I am always satisfied! If they don't have the quantity I want pre-made they take care of me every time. I never have to pay gram prices when I want an eighth size because they are out of eighths at the time, they just make me one. They are always very kind, friendly and very knowledgeable!! The product is always amazing and definitely worth the drive as I live out of town. I have been to all three of the stores and this one is my favorite!! Keep up the good work Missoula spark1!!
Well where should I start? First off~ the quality of flower is phenomenal at Spark-1. If you love a good keif return, throw in just about any flower from Spark-1 and you'll be amazed. As a medical patient, I am very satisfied in my quality of medicine and with a friendly atmosphere that they provide.. to me it was a no brainier! Wonderful crew there! I encourage you to give em' a shout! call em! stop in! Be Happy!
Location is extremely exposed - located on a busy major thoroughfare you can’t expect discretion and privacy.
Beautiful quality flower to choose from, exceptional service, fast and knowledgeable about what they do.
Love it!!!
Gotta love these guys! Bringing Great customer service with top notch medicine in a variety of ways and flavors.
I’m really impressed with the folks from Spark1. They have an amazing selection of flower, concentrates, and edibles and their staff is amazing. Every suggestion I’ve been given has been on point and they genuinely try to help you find the best product for your needs. Thanks guys!
It's in a great location for me, it's really close to my house
Spark1 has been amazing through my entire journey of getting my card and providing me information and wonderful customer service!