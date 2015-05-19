calebargh
4.9
10 reviews
Excellent, high quality products!
5$ grams, 20$ 8ths.. kind of expensive for outdoor cannabis. If the price goes up, you owe more in taxes, less for us ,more fore the government. It shouldnt hurt to use cannabis!
Knowledgable staff and a good atmosphere. Will be returning.
Great place in clallam
Most knowledgeable staff on the Olympic Peninsula, hands down. No other dispensary even comes close. Fair prices, great monthly deals, and best of all, everything they carry is 100% pesticide free, unlike many other dispensaries in the area! When you walk in look up and you’ll see the coolest light fixtures ever! I recommend this place to everybody I know!
We are truly pleased to hear about your wonderful experience! Thank you for your sincere sentiments, we are truly grateful. We go through an extra process every quarter to randomly pesticide test our vendor's products in order to assure you're truly getting the best, cleanest, product available on the market! We look forward to seeing you again soon. =)
This is my preferred shop among many in this town. I've been a patron since they opened and have never been disappointed. Most recently, Ken recommended two new strains that turned out great. Knowledgeable staff and great products are a must.
Thank you for your kind words. We are glad to read that you appreciate the hard work our staff put in to be as knowledgeable on the products that we carry and we look forward to many more happy years with you visiting our store.
Thanks to Rachael for expertly explaining how to prepare & use CBD RSO with coconut oil in a double-boiler for my low-cost RLS (restless legs) experimentation. The shop is an attractive open space. The folks here are uniformly helpful and knowledgeable for novice folks like myself, with no hard selling or hint of b.s. I also appreciate that Origins has decent sales.
It gives us joy when we are able to successfully pass on our knowledge and educate people such as yourself whom are new to cannabis. We hope the product works well for your needs.
This store is always a wonderful experience everyone who works there all have beautiful oras
We strive to get everyone exactly what they're needing, and it gives us all here at Sparket the greatest joy to know we've been able to help you find what you were looking for. =) Thank you for such a wonderful review!
Such a cool find on our way to explore the Olympic Peninsula. I am from Colorado and Johnny was great at showing me exactly what I needed. Unique decor as well-loved the light fixtures! Really compares to the dispos we have at home! Definitely stop here if you can.
Thank you for stopping in, and all your kind words! We hope you had a wonderful vacation, and will get to see you again in the future!
I hate when I have to go somewhere other than Sparket. They've always been my go to. They're entire staff is amazing and knows their stuff. I have to say thank you Rachael! She's not only very informative and educated on everything you'd need, but she's also the friendliest and nicest! I cannot recommend Sparket enough. Meow! <3
Rachael has always been a delight at Sparket and we are very glad that you enjoy her as much as we do. Thank you for sharing your comments.