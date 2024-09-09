ST8line Canna Co
Logo for ST8line Canna Co
dispensary
Indigenous

ST8line Canna Co

Limestone, NY
217.8 miles away
About this dispensary

ST8line Canna Co

Your first high across the line. ST8LINE CannaCo. Is your go to stop for a wide variety of flower ranging from $35-$250 per ounce, including our Mr.Eighths Eighth of the week. We provide a wide selection of edibles as well as the largest selection of infused pre-rolls in the area. Stop in to ST8LINE CannaCo. for great quality products at a great price!!!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 6
1712 US-219, Limestone, NY
Call 8149890962
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalIndigenous owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

6 Reviews of ST8line Canna Co

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
