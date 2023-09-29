Best dispensary anywhere around by far! Incredible quality products with a wide variety of options for anything you could possibly need or want. Extremely knowledgeable, helpful and friendly staff are super welcoming every time you walk in…. I’ve had a ton of questions about strains and products because I have to be extremely careful due to my anxiety/ptsd and every time I have any questions they go above and beyond to help me. The shop is super laid back with a great vibe and they have some really cool art murals and paintings on the walls. I love to tell people I meet or people I know about Stairway, how much they have helped me and how fabulous they are, I will be a loyal lifelong customer! 13/10 stars