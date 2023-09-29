This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
Best dispensary anywhere around by far! Incredible quality products with a wide variety of options for anything you could possibly need or want. Extremely knowledgeable, helpful and friendly staff are super welcoming every time you walk in…. I’ve had a ton of questions about strains and products because I have to be extremely careful due to my anxiety/ptsd and every time I have any questions they go above and beyond to help me. The shop is super laid back with a great vibe and they have some really cool art murals and paintings on the walls. I love to tell people I meet or people I know about Stairway, how much they have helped me and how fabulous they are, I will be a loyal lifelong customer! 13/10 stars