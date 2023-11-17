This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Star Buds - Greenwood
"Star Buds is your neighborhood dispensary. We provide a comfortable setting to learn about and purchase all types of cannabis products. We have something for everyone… from the occasional smoker to the daily consumer. We strive to educate customers, normalize usage and contribute to our local communities."
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 0
2218 Highway 82 W , Ste A, Greenwood, MS
storefrontmedical
Hours and Info (CT)
Hours unavailable
Photos of Star Buds - Greenwood
Show all photos