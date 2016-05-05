Weedylyfe on September 14, 2018

I’ve been here only a couple times and seems like every time I’m here there’s drama between the customers and that one male budtender with long brown hair in a pony. Like in one week I walked in on 2 heated arguments I chose to just leave then.. it just makes it hard to keep coming back, I really like the products and everyone else and they listen to what you want or help you choose. It’s great but that just worries me a little.