nennycakes
They have really great prices, their top & midshelf brands are *really* well priced.
3.7
10 reviews
ask for about three different things on their Leafly page. Was told by Clerk they did not have any. Offered no other selections. I will never come back
Great place to go if you want to buy quality weed fast. The shop is tiny, about the size of a garage. Friendly cashiers!
I’ve been here only a couple times and seems like every time I’m here there’s drama between the customers and that one male budtender with long brown hair in a pony. Like in one week I walked in on 2 heated arguments I chose to just leave then.. it just makes it hard to keep coming back, I really like the products and everyone else and they listen to what you want or help you choose. It’s great but that just worries me a little.
Hey Weedlyfe, I apologize for any issues you saw here. That male budtender no longer works here. I hope you come back and see us soon, with no unexpected issues.
Love this location, the team there doesn’t hesitate to answer any of your questions and they are all just chill people
Thanks for the Review!!! Macdaddypurp!!! Much love to you!
no online menu. no visit. only go here when I need something before the better shops nearby open.
Great selection that's not over whelming in prices!
They have decent oil and prerolls.
Garbage concentrate selection, that's overpriced
Great prices and great budtenders. I will keep coming back!