PrissyP on October 8, 2017

I’m picky about my stores and it mostly has to do with the people. They were Awesome! So, friendly! So, informative and not pushy. Get In Buy Your Pot And Leave! Is how A Lot of stores are. Nope, not here, almost like hanging out with my old “Florists” 😉 I got some Shiatsu Kush from Root Down they suggested..... 🤤so yummy..... I’m definitely going to visit this store again.