Longtime_Weedsmoker
I like this quiet little shop. Good selection, good prices, and great staff. Give 'em a try!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
I like this quiet little shop. Good selection, good prices, and great staff. Give 'em a try!
My favorite low key place
people were like family helped right away id keep coming for the phat panda they got hella i love it !!!!!9
I love this quaint little shop! The team working there is friendly and knowledgeable, the weed always fresh to the touch.
Very friendly customer service, great selection, I will keep coming back.
Best budtenders - Hands Down! Well done, guys.
So many selections, smiling faces, and such a warm and cozy atmosphere. I can't wait to go back!
I wasn't a fan of the budtenders attitudes when I came in. I was excited to try a new shop that I heard about but they didn't seem very friendly at all. I liked the selection but the people won't have me coming back, sorry. Whatcom County lacks customer service.
I’m picky about my stores and it mostly has to do with the people. They were Awesome! So, friendly! So, informative and not pushy. Get In Buy Your Pot And Leave! Is how A Lot of stores are. Nope, not here, almost like hanging out with my old “Florists” 😉 I got some Shiatsu Kush from Root Down they suggested..... 🤤so yummy..... I’m definitely going to visit this store again.
Inconvenient location and no updated menu.