Halee.montoya
The bud here is amazing and great service. Employees are very nice and they have amazing deals!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
5.0
10 reviews
The prices, Service, Staff & all around Environment is worth repeat business. not to mention the amazing daily deals & SUNDAY FUNDAY!!!
Stevie was my BT.. the customer service was outstanding. Prices were competitive and offer a good rewards system. Staff was very knowledgeable and accomodating. Have since been back!
First stop on our way home from Texas!!! Friendly Staff! Great experience!!
Good people good medicine
Great customer service!
Perfect location, and great knowledgeable employees
Great place and customer service!
the people are very friendly and knowledgeable
Great bud, only place I shop in town. Employees and owners are very helpful and polite.
