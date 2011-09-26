Hannahrrrrrrrrr
I had an amazing experience at Starbuds DU. Fady was an amazing help and showed me all my options when I was looking for a great edible for night time. Highly recommend this location!
4.8
10 reviews
thank you Niko and Brandy!! They are very helpful and an enjoyable staff.
Chris is a good employee he knows his strains when it comes to weed good service
they have great products service Niko was great!
Chris was cool af
Seriously best edible selection around and honestly the point system is so good here I have enough to get a free treat or discount almost every time I visit just from buying my regular edibles. Which are already well priced! Also good buds here and cool bud tenders
Great staff. Great weed
Close friendly clean and professional
This place is the best love coming here so friendly
Phenomanal customer service, fady was extreamly helpful
