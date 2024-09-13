Logo for State of Mind (NY)
dispensary
Recreational

State of Mind (NY)

Schenectady, NY
321.4 miles away

1 Review of State of Mind (NY)

3.0
Quality
2.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
3 days ago
tHa aTmoSpeRe iS DoPe! Only takeaway... The saleswoman on the floor was waaay too talkative while I was being helped already by another salesperson. It started to become annoying after she followed us over for checkout, but again, I say the store employees are very nice people. What I didn't like about the quality was that the strain didn't look or taste anything like what was ordered. That sucks because i I spent a little extra hoping that everything was what it should have, and I feel like it wasn't...
2 people found this helpful