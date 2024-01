Stay Faded

Located on the Cattaraugus Reservation,Seneca Nation Territory,We Carry Flower/Marijuana/Smoke,With Top Names/Strains Available With Ounce Prices Starting At $30,Then $40,And $50,And Go Up In Price From There,Buy it By the Gram Or The Oz,OVER 25 STRAINS TO CHOOSE FROM and Always New Product,Pre-Packaged Quarter Ounce's On Deck And Fire For $50,Thats less Then $10,A Gram,We Also Have Disposable Vapes,And Many to Choose From,Wether Its 1 Gram-Cake,Ghost,Packwoods,Clear Chronic,Turn,Dabwoods,Alien Labs,high 90's,Sauce),2 Gram-Pack Man,FRYD,Torch,PackWood x Torch,Dueces,Jeeter Juice,Pack Pods),Or 3 Gram-Torche,Zoor,Cloud Chasers,Cake),And 1 Gram Vapes Starting At $20,And 2 Gram Vapes Starting At $25,3 Grammers Starting At $40, Dabs Are Also Available And Prices Start At $10 a G-Live Resin,Micro Diamonds,Badder,Diamonds,Diamonds In Sauce,THC-A, Screw On Cartridges Starting At $20,Always Atleast 5 Different Brands Of Carts With Sativa,Hybrid,And indica! Always New Product,Bongs,Bowls,Papers,Wraps And Prerolls Available, We Have Edibles For The Non Smokers Or Anyone That Loves Them,From Gummies,Brownies,THC Infused Chocolate Bars,Honey Sticks,Juice Packs/Drinks,THC Syrup From 375mg to 1500 mg. Hoodies,Hats,lighters,Stop In And Take A Look!!!See You Soon.