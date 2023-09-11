About this dispensary
Steve's Hemp
Steve’s Hemp is a Wisconsin-based hemp company specializing in high-quality, locally crafted cannabinoid products. We are committed to quality, transparency, and innovation within the hemp industry. Our offerings include CBD, Delta-8, Delta-9, THCA, and other hemp-derived cannabinoids, available in a variety of formats including topicals, edibles, vapes, drinks, and flower.
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
127 N. Barstow St., Eau Claire, WI
License 84-2265409
StorefrontVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
11am - 5pm
sunday
Closed
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 11am CT
Photos of Steve's Hemp
Promotions at Steve's Hemp
Updates from Steve's Hemp
0 Reviews of Steve's Hemp
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.