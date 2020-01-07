189 products
Deals
10% Off First Time Patients!
Valid 3/24/2020 – 7/1/2020
First time patients receive 10% off their purchase.
All Products
Emerald Wholesale Dark Star
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.831 gram
$7.831 gram
Gorilla Gardens OG Kush
from Gorilla Gardens
20.89%
THC
___
CBD
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
PLAN B GMO
from Plan B Extracts
23.02%
THC
0.7%
CBD
GMO Zkittlez
Strain
$7.831 gram
$7.831 gram
Gorilla Gardens Supercritical
from Gorilla Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
PLAN B BLACK D.O.G
from Plan B Extracts
19.9%
THC
0.37%
CBD
Black D.O.G.
Strain
$7.831 gram
$7.831 gram
Chem dawg North
from Gorilla Gardens
19.74%
THC
0.43%
CBD
Chem Dawg North
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Juicy Fruit
from Gorilla Gardens
19.1%
THC
0.51%
CBD
Juicy Fruit
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Train Wreck
from Gorilla Gardens
19.92%
THC
1.19%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Bruce Banner
from Gorilla Gardens
30.05%
THC
___
CBD
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
PLAN B FORBIDDEN PUNCH
from Plan B Extracts
19.66%
THC
___
CBD
$7.831 gram
$7.831 gram
AK-48
from Gorilla Gardens
21.78%
THC
0.62%
CBD
AK-48
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Critical Mass
from Gorilla Gardens
21.6%
THC
___
CBD
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
PLAN B LEMONADE
from Plan B Extracts
21.45%
THC
1.23%
CBD
Loud Lemonade
Strain
$7.831 gram
$7.831 gram
Emerald Wholesale Docs Cake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.831 gram
$7.831 gram
Durban Kush
from Gorilla Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Arbuckle Farms C99
from Arbuckle Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Tangecicle
from Gorilla Gardens
16.63%
THC
___
CBD
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Witches Weed
from Gorilla Gardens
18.86%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Witches Weed
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
OG Chem
from Gorilla Gardens
18.53%
THC
0.32%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Lucky Charms
from Gorilla Gardens
19.1%
THC
___
CBD
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Gorilla Gardens Gelato
from Gorilla Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
PLAN B SKYWALKER
from Plan B Extracts
23.11%
THC
___
CBD
$7.831 gram
$7.831 gram
Lemon Skunk
from Gorilla Gardens
26.54%
THC
___
CBD
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Funk
from Gorilla Gardens
22.87%
THC
0.87%
CBD
Dr. Funk
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Gorilla Gardens Original Banner
from Gorilla Gardens
21.12%
THC
0.67%
CBD
OG Banner
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Gorilla Gardens Wedding Cake
from Gorilla Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Gorilla Cookies
from Gorilla Gardens
22.12%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Durban Poison
from Gorilla Gardens
22.42%
THC
2.67%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Pootie Tang
from Gorilla Gardens
26.04%
THC
1.01%
CBD
Pootie Tang
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
PLAN B MIMOSA
from Plan B Extracts
21.1%
THC
0.49%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$7.831 gram
$7.831 gram
PLAN B WOOKIE
from Plan B Extracts
20.1%
THC
1.86%
CBD
Wookie
Strain
$7.831 gram
$7.831 gram
PLAN B PURPLE PUNCH
from Plan B Extracts
21.62%
THC
___
CBD
$7.831 gram
$7.831 gram
Gorilla Gardens Strawberry Glue
from Gorilla Gardens
27.05%
THC
0.75%
CBD
Strawberry Glue
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Plum Delight
from Gorilla Gardens
21.97%
THC
0.95%
CBD
Plum Deligh
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Sweet Sweet
from Gorilla Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Gorilla Gardens Cookies & Glue
from Gorilla Gardens
21.61%
THC
0.74%
CBD
Cookies & Glue
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Chem Jong Un
from Gorilla Gardens
24.38%
THC
0.63%
CBD
Chem Jong Ill
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
KIAMICHI SKIES GXMxGMOxMAC
from Kiamichi Skies
30.56%
THC
___
CBD
$78.34each
$78.34each
Arbuckle G13 Genius
from Arbuckle Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
Strawnana
from Gorilla Gardens
25.43%
THC
___
CBD
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
