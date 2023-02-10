Still River Wellness (Med)
303.5 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
313 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Still River Wellness (Med)
Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 43
3568 Winsted Rd., Torrington, CT
License MMDF.0000042
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontmedicalrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 4pm
Photos of Still River Wellness (Med)
Show all photos
6 Reviews of Still River Wellness (Med)
see all reviews
d........3
July 10, 2022
Love this place. Always willing to andwer questions. If they dont have what your looking for and its sold at other CT dispensaries they will get it for you!
B........x
October 8, 2020
Clean. Friendly. Knowledgeable. Still River might be a just few more minutes further away from me than Healing Corner in Bristol, but it's worth that extra 5 min to choose coming here. The interior is absolutely immaculately clean, but still manages to feel warm and friendly as opposed to sterile and cold. So. CLEAN. The staff, from reception to the pharmacy, always seem genuinely happy to see me. I can definitely trust that every single person there has vast knowledge of their product; they're always telling me about the new strains. They've even called me when they ran out of something I ordered and recommended something else that was VERY good. And if you need help with a smoking-type of apparatus, like a vape or a glass bowl or even a volcano, they have such a nice array of smoking supplies for ALL PRICE RANGES, and they're only getting more new things all the time to help you burn. (Ask for Dave for help with those type of things, he'll give you ALL the specs.) I think their online ordering website is pretty user friendly. I've haven't ever had a major issue with anything, so if you're in NW CT and looking for a good dispensary on your journey to healing with MMJ, look no further. I can only hope it continues to be THIS awesome going forward.
B........t
June 13, 2020
Very helpful, inventory rotation seems good.
m........9
March 5, 2020
Great management is great and the staffs knowledgeable!