Clean. Friendly. Knowledgeable. Still River might be a just few more minutes further away from me than Healing Corner in Bristol, but it's worth that extra 5 min to choose coming here. The interior is absolutely immaculately clean, but still manages to feel warm and friendly as opposed to sterile and cold. So. CLEAN. The staff, from reception to the pharmacy, always seem genuinely happy to see me. I can definitely trust that every single person there has vast knowledge of their product; they're always telling me about the new strains. They've even called me when they ran out of something I ordered and recommended something else that was VERY good. And if you need help with a smoking-type of apparatus, like a vape or a glass bowl or even a volcano, they have such a nice array of smoking supplies for ALL PRICE RANGES, and they're only getting more new things all the time to help you burn. (Ask for Dave for help with those type of things, he'll give you ALL the specs.) I think their online ordering website is pretty user friendly. I've haven't ever had a major issue with anything, so if you're in NW CT and looking for a good dispensary on your journey to healing with MMJ, look no further. I can only hope it continues to be THIS awesome going forward.