Still River Wellness (REC)

Torrington, CT
303.6 miles away
2 Reviews of Still River Wellness (REC)

3.0
Quality
3.0
Service
3.0
Atmosphere
January 25, 2024
Fantastic dispensary, they have a wide variety of products and carry all of the growers in Connecticut. Their staff was friendly and helpful.