Hello all of our Stinky Greens patients. Stinky Greens Dispensary is a new small business established in 2022 located in Kansas, Oklahoma. Stinky Greens Dispensary carries a variety of THC products such as quality flower, prerolls, flowers, concentrate, cartridges and accessories. We are committed to carrying quality products at a reasonable and affordable price. We have something for any budget.
1107 Carlton Lane, Kansas, OK
License DAAA-4T8V-L8MI
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
11am - 6pm
monday
Closed
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
Valentine's Day Special
Valid 2/7/2023 - 2/28/2023
10% off all month long
i........r
Today
Good flower, friendly staff!