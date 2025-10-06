DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & NON-MEDICAL
Story Cannabis - Massillon
526 products | Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Topical
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Story Cannabis - Massillon
Leafly member since 2025
- 1930 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, OH
- visit website
- Followers: 3
- StorefrontMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
Photos of Story Cannabis - Massillon
Promotions at Story Cannabis - Massillon
Updates from Story Cannabis - Massillon
1 Review of Story Cannabis - Massillon
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
6........0
October 6, 2025
Great place, great staff, great product and great prices!!! You can't go wrong! They opened on the 25th so go see them!!!!