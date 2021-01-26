This place is the same as any other top notch dispensary with rotating deals, a knowledgeable staff and a variety of products. The negative reviews must come from dingbats that have nothing better to do, or are unable to communicate their needs clearly. How can you leave a place like this feeling dissed or angry? It really seems like a few of these folks are just uncool. If you don’t dig this place, then take your business somewhere else. But, there’s no need to leave passive-aggressive or malicious reviews about a business that’s obviously working well for most everyone else... These are probably the same dolts that bark and snap on Yelp too. Just get over it. I’ve tried both Oasis locations and had good experiences. But to be fair, my only complaint, is that the younger woman that minds the door and phone at the AZ AVE location can be a little curt.