Story Cannabis - North Chandler
Chandler, AZ
4.5(1168 reviews)
g........1
January 26, 2021
Over the last 5 years us Medical patient's have been loyal and you repay us by taking our deals away. make us wait in same long line, Nothing nice or loyal about this.
R........n
January 24, 2021
Screw this place. Support them for years and they turn their backs on medical patients for recreational. Run by greedy scum bags like most dispensaries.
E........4
January 24, 2021
yooo I used to fw this shop heavyyyy until I went yesterday and they had a sign that said theyre suspending all "deals" due to high demand in Rec until further notice... youll never see me again😒 just the thought of us, who have been going there for years, having our price increased a medical patients because rec users are going to make them more money...capalism wins 👎streets are gonna be lit again tho😏
s........0
February 6, 2021
Got rid of all the special for medical patients now that it’s “ recreational” shows how loyal this dispensary is to there patients plus they raised there pricing!
K........0
February 12, 2021
Was lied to about the first time patient deal over the phone for medical patients was so disappointed in customer service I didn’t even want to buy from this business. Just lost a long time customer
M........4
May 20, 2018
Over priced. Total disregard for what is happening in the market. Never will I go here again! Place is a joke!
d........0
May 12, 2018
I was talked into a new brand of cartridge which I ended up loving... Long story short.. I was the passenger of a serious car accident and had the cart in my pocket (at least 80% full which snapped in half) On the off chance asked if I could exchange the cartridge for a new one... I would never employ whoever answered the phone and talked to me even if you own the place.... Any other dispense has always made right and has compassion.. Would not recommend.
G........8
January 24, 2021
bruh this place is a joke taking away the deals so they can make more on rec sales I will never set foot in this place again even if they come back with the deals they stupid and take advantage of us medical patients. Hopefully all of you that are on a budget never comes back here also teach companies like this we don't need them there other dispos out there
F........1
January 24, 2021
Was very surprised that they put non patients before their patients unbelievable that all the patients and gave all their hard earned money to these establishments are put as a second dairy person
g........5
February 8, 2021
price increases and no deals for med patients. will never return, what a slap to med patients!
A........s
February 15, 2021
Does not have a medical line.
G........P
June 3, 2018
This place is the same as any other top notch dispensary with rotating deals, a knowledgeable staff and a variety of products. The negative reviews must come from dingbats that have nothing better to do, or are unable to communicate their needs clearly. How can you leave a place like this feeling dissed or angry? It really seems like a few of these folks are just uncool. If you don’t dig this place, then take your business somewhere else. But, there’s no need to leave passive-aggressive or malicious reviews about a business that’s obviously working well for most everyone else... These are probably the same dolts that bark and snap on Yelp too. Just get over it. I’ve tried both Oasis locations and had good experiences. But to be fair, my only complaint, is that the younger woman that minds the door and phone at the AZ AVE location can be a little curt.
g........5
February 8, 2021
price increases, no deals for med patients. will never return, what a slap to med patients!! quality was never great either....
a........0
February 4, 2021
Needs to bring back flower deals
s........0
July 18, 2020
Verified Shopper
I used to like this dispensary until they raised there prices on flower!! Now there prices are up there with territory. It’s a shame that your not about the patients anymore and just about the money!
A........g
January 23, 2021
Not the place to go too.No more deal no more stoping by for me.
t........9
January 30, 2021
Got home after stopping here to find out what I ordered is NOT what's in the bag. The budtender, Kaeli, had an attitude when I was asking some questions and couldn't tell me anything about the flower. This place is garbage!
r........1
February 7, 2019
This place from the receptionist sucks When to go Get my 1st time patient deal called over the phone and got almost a $20 difference price which is ridiculous Then get treated like I'm a dummy from 2 stuck up little girls in there What a joke
f........2
December 24, 2020
Verified Shopper
I place an express order every time I come here and they always Make me wait an hour and have everybody just walking in go in 1st!! They seriously let 12 people go in front of me tonight and that was the last straw. Do yourself a favour and go to Oasis on the other side of Chandler on Arizona Avenue. everybody that works in their is super nice and they have a great selection and they don't make you wait an hour for an express order! Plus the guy who came out and refused to take me was rude as hell. Even after the girl behind the desk told him to take me. Dont waste your time here!!
L........2
December 26, 2020
Verified Shopper
I love Oasis South Chandler, but Oasis North Chandler is a dispensary I personally don’t like going to I always place a express order but seem to wait longer then anticipated. I wonder why walk-ins and people who also place express orders that check in after me get assisted before me. Front desk seems to always be lacking when it comes to that awareness, bud tenders at this location are legit and friendly. This isn’t just a one time error it’s every single visit I have at Oasis North Chandler. I call them out and they rudely disregard what I have to say. So for those of you reading this and who have similar reviews you understand what I mean. What should be a quick in and out visit turns out to be a 30 minute to a Hour and a Half wait, and if I’m lucky a Two hour wait! I really hope this Oasis location addresses and fixes this issue. It’s sad when other MMJ patients are upset and also noticing and experiencing this issue while I’m there.
Y........5
January 1, 2021
Verified Shopper
I love Oasis Dispensaries, but Oasis North is a dispensary I believe doesn’t have consideration for the patient. Every visit I have had at Oasis North has always had a bad encounter. From waiting for over excessive amounts of time, to the rude front desk workers. The Budtenders are knowledgeable and friendly! But for the front desk however they are incompetent for their position and duties. They always seem to never be able to call when I place a Leafly order to inform me of out of stock product, or even when I check in as express order, people that walk-in and check in after me as walk-in or express order seem to go ahead of me even after they came after me. It’s like they don’t realize that the employees represent the name, company, and brand.
b........1
January 12, 2021
Drove 40 minutes just to find out they didn’t have the flower I ordered. Even though they confirmed my order.
e........0
February 24, 2021
Perfect example of capitalism hard at work. One minute fair prices and good deals, the next, high prices and no deals to make the most profit off customers. Fantastic that it's within the cannabis industry
K........i
February 19, 2021
Verified Shopper
Rec sales ruined this place No deals and long lines All recent reviews are negative for a reason