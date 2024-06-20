Story Cannabis - North Chandler
Story Cannabis - North Chandler
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Story Cannabis - North Chandler

Chandler, AZ
1951.7 miles away
Loading...
1126 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Story Cannabis - North Chandler

Welcome to Story Cannabis North Chandler, your premier source for top-quality cannabis in Arizona, strategically situated at the junction of the 202 and I-10. We take immense pride in our meticulously curated selection of brands that grace our shelves. Our mission is to consistently provide high-end products that cater to the diverse needs of our customers at all times. Whether you're a cannabis aficionado seeking Alien Labs or an enthusiast who enjoys indulging in Wyld edibles, Story North Chandler is your ultimate hub for cannabis. Prepare to explore our wide range of products, with our highly knowledgeable budtenders on standby to guide you through your cannabis journey.

Leafly member since 2018

Followers: 3266
17006 S Weber Dr., Chandler, AZ
Call 4806267333
Visit website
License 000000100DCWU00857159
ATMDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountAZ licensed

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

Photos of Story Cannabis - North Chandler

Show all photos

1156 Reviews of Story Cannabis - North Chandler

4.5
Quality
4.4
Service
4.5
Atmosphere