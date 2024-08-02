Been there twice. I am an old smoker. Been in the game long time. Staff has a whatever attitude. Weed is ok. Prices are ridiculous. But the fun part is their software rounds UP do the nearest 10 dollars. So, not only are you robbing us with high prices and tax, you take a cut because "our software round up to the nearest 10" as per the employee. Go to the rez. Happy people, very helpful, cheaper weed, same or better Quality. And they don't round up. Wtf?