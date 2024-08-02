This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
The people at Strain Stars are always super helpful. They have a really great selection and tons of deals, so you can really get the best bang for your buck. Delivery is consistent and the drivers are always very courteous.
Been there twice. I am an old smoker. Been in the game long time.
Staff has a whatever attitude. Weed is ok. Prices are ridiculous. But the fun part is their software rounds UP do the nearest 10 dollars. So, not only are you robbing us with high prices and tax, you take a cut because "our software round up to the nearest 10" as per the employee.
Go to the rez. Happy people, very helpful, cheaper weed, same or better Quality. And they don't round up. Wtf?