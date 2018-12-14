AndyP1349 on November 12, 2019

So I have traveled all over to get fair priced, safe, legal medicine. It has been a task to say the least! Also to be treated like a patient not an addict!!! Well..... I'm here to tell you it's finally in my backyard!!! Strawberry Fields In Dayton should be the new STANDARD in Medical Dispensaries. My buddy suggested I check them out because he knows how picky I am about quality meds. From the seconed I walked in I felt welcome and invited. Mo was at the front desk just as happy to see me as I was her for the first time ever! Not so deadly serious like most places. when I when to the back Kirsten was my Budtender and she was so polite and friendly and Kayla was helping my dude and she was super happy and friendly as well. Just AWESOME vibes and selling top shelf Josh D for half the price compared to other places!!!! WHAAATTTTT!!!$$$ I also spoke to Brittany today on the phone and she was super friendly in assisting me with the spelling of everyone's names! Good Lookin Out Brittany!!!$$$ So.... For the people, service, price, quality, closeness, and for just being treated like a human being, I will be going to NO OTHER DISPENSARY IN OHIO BESIDES STRAWBERRY FIELDS IN DAYTON!!!!$$$