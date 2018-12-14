Bmikesell
I like the budtenders that help me with some strains to try. However, I just noticed that the price change is this right. This place is some what cheaper than the other dispensaries in the Dayton Area.
Why would anyone pay this price gouging. Go to Michigan. You can get an ounce for anywhere from $80-340$. This place wants $175 for a half ounce of tier one!
So I have traveled all over to get fair priced, safe, legal medicine. It has been a task to say the least! Also to be treated like a patient not an addict!!! Well..... I'm here to tell you it's finally in my backyard!!! Strawberry Fields In Dayton should be the new STANDARD in Medical Dispensaries. My buddy suggested I check them out because he knows how picky I am about quality meds. From the seconed I walked in I felt welcome and invited. Mo was at the front desk just as happy to see me as I was her for the first time ever! Not so deadly serious like most places. when I when to the back Kirsten was my Budtender and she was so polite and friendly and Kayla was helping my dude and she was super happy and friendly as well. Just AWESOME vibes and selling top shelf Josh D for half the price compared to other places!!!! WHAAATTTTT!!!$$$ I also spoke to Brittany today on the phone and she was super friendly in assisting me with the spelling of everyone's names! Good Lookin Out Brittany!!!$$$ So.... For the people, service, price, quality, closeness, and for just being treated like a human being, I will be going to NO OTHER DISPENSARY IN OHIO BESIDES STRAWBERRY FIELDS IN DAYTON!!!!$$$
I have been to this location twice, both times the lady at the front desk was amazing! Nice, polite and ready to answer any question you may have. Security guard was helpful as well. First time visit, the guy that was helping me was informative and was giving his opinion on flowers. The second time, the lady wasn't as engaged and seemed like I was being rushed. Overall hood place with good product. Some of the flowers had been close to the year mark and didnt seem to hit the same.
The overall feeling is cramped and claustrophobic and it almost helps build anxiety. Staff is chill ! Security guard and door is very offputting . However, The flower speaks and selection speaks for itself
Called with a odd issue at Monroe office and this really nice, smart lady named Moe took care of me. She herd my issue was taking notes on what i was saying and really set out to help me. After our call ended 10 minutes later she called me to affirm the manager in Monroe would call me. Granted its hour later an Monroe manager has yet to call me, i dont fault her she called me back didnt have to at all went above an beyond.
Nice and convenient.Gota love it.Good medicine.
Parking lot is a little small, but it's in a great area of Dayton. Also the selection/service are superb. The prices are still expensive compared to my time out west. Can't beat those Washington/California/Colorado prices, but I'm still shocked that Ohio made medical legal. Will be back and recommend to friends/family.
Small but by far the best selection I've seen yet. The girl who helped me was amazing! I'll definitely be back with my friends who are also cardholders!
Great location. Very helpful and friendly staff. We were not rushed and able to ask as many questions as we wanted. Great selection and prices! Parking is very limited and the waiting area is very small. You might have to wait outside in the elements. It's definitely worth a trip and a wait if it's busy! This is our favorite place!