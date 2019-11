Codeman101 on October 23, 2019

Was the second person in on soft opening and first person out. Nice job remodeling the building. Security was a bit overwhelming 3 guys for a small store? Told us we can’t have pocket knifes. Not posted on any doors also never been told that at any other dispensary. Aggressive security will cause others to not comeback. The bud tenders did not know how to run the system and their drawers were not counted and ready for customers. I feel they should have been more trained. This is medicine more professionalism should be adapted. The cannabis is as good as any other dispensary’s.