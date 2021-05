Worst dispensary I’ve ever been to. Hands down. I called first before goin to make sure the items I wanted were in stock. Received confirmation that they were in fact in stock. Waited over 30 min in my car before I was called in. The front desk receptionist were very slow and seemed they had no clue what they were doing. After another 15 min they send me into yet another room to wait another 15 min. So mind you I’ve got an hour of my time invested in this. Finally get called back can see clear as day the items I wanted are on their menu. While waiting again some more just to find out they actually had none of the items I wanted. After seeing on menu confirmation via phone call just minutes before I pulled in and I get “oh I’m sorry sir...” excuse me what? I just waited an hour for you to prove how incompetent you are. Listen Ohio if your gonna run a legitimate business you can’t have a bunch of dope burnouts as your staff and do a better job at updates on your menu. Not everyone lives close. So thanks for nothing verdant and I will NEVER go back there. First and last time they will ever have a chance at my business.