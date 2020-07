Renigus on August 3, 2019

This is a great dispensary. It’s easy to order online, especially now with the new, less glitchy system that they have. I get a text when it’s ready and either myself or my caregiver head on down. We’re usually in and out pretty quickly and the staff is always really friendly and answers any questions I might have. It always smells so good in there, and they have lots of information and things to read while you wait. They will validate parking if the attendant is at the garage. The garage is a little bit sketchy, but there’s also parking in a large open lot about half a block away, and you have to pass a fire station on that short walk, so I feel pretty safe about it. I was going to give four stars for quality, but my gripe is more with the state set prices and certain brands than it is the dispensary. They have a 30 day return policy for defective merchandise (original packaging and receipt required). All in all I’m really glad this place opened up so close to my house. I didn’t want to like it at first because I was pretty loyal to my old dispensary. But it wasn’t hard for them to win me over