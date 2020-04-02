Sunnyside Dispensary - Elmwood Park (adult use)
Harle-Tsu 3.5g
from Goldleaf
9.09%
THC
15.08%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$61.67⅛ oz
In-store only
THCa Solventless .5g
from Native Extracts
97.57%
THC
___
CBD
$59.23½ g
In-store only
BHO Crystalline THCa 1g
from Native Extracts
88.67%
THC
___
CBD
$75.381 g
In-store only
Champion City Chocolate Crumble Wax 1g
from Unknown Brand
81.38%
THC
___
CBD
$54.811 g
In-store only
White Grapefruit 40mg 20pk
from Mindy's Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.62each
In-store only
Wildberry Mints 100mg 20pk
from Menta Mints
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.62each
In-store only
Ascend THC Tablets 2.5mg 40pk
from Avexia™
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.23each
In-store only
1:1 Tangerine 100mg 20pk
from Menta Mints
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.62each
In-store only
Glazed Clementine Orange 100mg 20pk
from Mindy's Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.23each
In-store only
1:1 Sour Mandarin Pectin Gummy 10pk
from Ataraxia
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.62each
In-store only
Wintermint 100mg 20pk
from Menta Mints
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.62each
In-store only
1:1 Harmony 2.5mg Tablets 40pk
from Avexia™
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.23each
In-store only
2:1 CBD-THC Comfort 2.5mg Tablets 40pk
from Avexia™
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.23each
In-store only
Raspberry Lemonade 100mg
from TONIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.61each
In-store only
Mile High Mint 100mg
from Incredibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.62each
In-store only
Dark Choc Espresso Terra Bites Tin 100mg 20pk
from Kiva Confections
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.23each
In-store only
14:1 Relief Tablets 100mg 40pk
from Avexia™
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.23each
In-store only
2:1 Sour Strawberry Peach Gummy 10pk
from Goldleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.62each
In-store only
Sweet Grape Gummy
from Encore Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Lush Black Cherry 1:1 20pk
from Mindy's Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.62each
In-store only
Mandarin Orange 100mg
from TONIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.62each
In-store only
Sweet Mango Gummy
from Encore Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Milk Choc Blueberry Terra Bites Tin 100mg 20pk
from Kiva Confections
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.23each
In-store only
Green Tea Mints 100mg 20pk
from Menta Mints
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.62each
In-store only
Keylime Kiwi 100mg 50pk
from Mindy's Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Freshly Picked Berries 40mg 20pk
from Mindy's Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.62each
In-store only
Liquid Live Resin Green Line OG 250mg Pen
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.33each
In-store only
Jack Herer Cartridge .5g
from Reserve Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$64.62each
In-store only
High Supply Sativa 500mg pen
from High Supply
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.62each
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze Cartridge .5g
from Reserve Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$64.62each
In-store only
Sour Joker Energize Disposable Pen .3g
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.23each
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk Disposable Pen .25g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.62each
In-store only
G6 HTFSE BHO Sauce Cartridge .5g
from Reserve Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$64.62each
In-store only
Sonny G .5g Cartridge
from Reserve Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Citradelic Cookies Balance Cartridge .5g
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk Liquid Live Resin Cartridge .5g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.23each
In-store only
High Supply Sativa 250mg pen
from High Supply
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.38each
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies V2 Disposable Pen .3g
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$28.89each
In-store only
Strawberry Cough Cartridge .5g
from Essence
___
THC
___
CBD
$58.46each
In-store only
High Supply Indica 500mg Pen
from High Supply
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.62each
In-store only
12