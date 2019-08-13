Fatboy4225
It's a great location, very central to everything, and convenient. Everyone in the store was very helpful, and friendly. I'll be back.
Easy to find, friendly and helpful staff, and good prices. Best of all, they carry the product that really works for my chronic pain and opioid reduction. The only improvement I could suggest is that they make the atmosphere a little more attractive... it's like a big huge warehouse with white walls, with a few chairs and a sofa in one corner. Maybe some artwork or some educational materials about medical cannabis on the walls? It's a very sterile looking place.
I really enjoyed my experience at remedy. Very nice staff and very secure storefront. Will definitely be back!
First time visit. I did not have my certification with me. Staff was knowledgable and friendly. Tara and each of the staff members made me comfortable, and after calling the doctor he sent over the needed information. I left another company...glad I did.
Amazing and attentive staff! Was able to answer any question I had, I love how spacious it is and the diversity of their products allowed me to find exactly what I needed. This will easily be my go to dispensary!
Everyone was very friendly, and they all were very knowledgeable about the products they had, and answered all of my questions and concerns since I’m new to medical cannabis. Prices aren’t too bad either! Will definitely come back.
Fantastic staff. They’re incredibly knowledgeable and kind. Having been to a few other dispensaries on LI, I can attest that Remedy has the best selection of products by far. I was very impressed to find Indica and Sativa options, not just basic ratios. I’m also very, very grateful for the central LI location. I’ll be returning!
Very knowledgeable staff was able to answer all my questions . Felt very welcome in the store all the staff was friendly. It was a big store and I was excited to learn they have the Topical Lotions coming in soon. I found it hard to find at other locations on the island.
Antidote: When I was a boy I loved the movie Jumanji. When the VHS was released I asked my mom, dad and aunt all for copies. To this day, I own 3 copies of Jumanji on VHS. Chase your dreams. Review: This place is a magical wonderland not unlike rainbow road on Mario kart n64. The staff is a dream like wanting to grow up and be a singer or a fireman or a dancer. They are amazing. The inventory is nice and works correctly. recommended
Friendly & informative staff who take the time to answer all questions about the products. Emma was super helpful! 100% recommended