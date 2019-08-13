Nina.G on November 9, 2019

Easy to find, friendly and helpful staff, and good prices. Best of all, they carry the product that really works for my chronic pain and opioid reduction. The only improvement I could suggest is that they make the atmosphere a little more attractive... it's like a big huge warehouse with white walls, with a few chairs and a sofa in one corner. Maybe some artwork or some educational materials about medical cannabis on the walls? It's a very sterile looking place.