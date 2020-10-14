R........8
Everyone is nice. From security-pharmacist. Person selling was very knowledgeable & the pharmacist took her time explaining everything. Knowledgeable, nice & clean. What more could you ask for?
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Everyone is nice. From security-pharmacist. Person selling was very knowledgeable & the pharmacist took her time explaining everything. Knowledgeable, nice & clean. What more could you ask for?