Store menu temporarily unavailable on Leafly
Stores with menus nearby
Sorry, we couldn't find any nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Daytona Beach
We’re ready to rev up your judgment-free cannabis journey at Sunnyside Dispensary - Daytona Beach! If you’re in search of tinctures, topicals, edibles, vapes, flower or more, come find our team of expert wellness advisors, located directly across the street from Daytona International Speedway. Make a pit stop today for your race day — or everyday — medical essentials.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 0
2110 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
Photos of Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Daytona Beach
Show all photos