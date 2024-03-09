I went to the new dispensary on 3/5/2024 earlier in the morning. I submitted my order online at home, which is roughly 10 minutes from the dispensary. Extra time was taken to get the family all ready to go so all in all it took about an hour before we actually got to the premises. In my head all that time that passed would have meant that my order would be ready when I arrived, (mind you Curaleaf, right down the street is always quick no matter what amount is bought). All the employees were very friendly, I walked in and was greeted by Sean at the front desk. I asked about how long it would be and I was advised about 10 minutes as we went over my order. With a young child and my husband in the car waiting on me I always ask incase I need to notify them. Since it wouldnt be that long I proceeded through the next door as instructed. Another male employee greeted me and after about 10 minutes went by I asked how long it would be and was then advised only a few more minutes. What seemed like another 15 minutes went by and 3 other people had entered and left with their order and I still did not get mine. I understand a larger order may take longer, regardless the order should have been well prepared by the time I arrived a while beforehand. I then was talking to Kirsten at the counter and asked a few times how long it would be because at that point toooo much time had passed with no explanation. The amount of time it took them to prepare and give me my order was far too long. If this is how long it will always take with NO CUSTOMERS in the building, I will refrain from purchasing at this store. Time is of the escense and you cannot get time back.