Greensburg, PA
139.2 miles away
About this dispensary

Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Greensburg is located in the heart of town, right around the corner (or 12 minute walk) from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, and a 5 minute drive down Pittsburgh St to Live Casino and the Westmoreland Mall. For those coming from Pittsburgh, hop on I-376 E and drive about 45 minutes southeast. We serve patients in Downtown Greensburg, South Greensburg, Monroeville, Jeanette, Delmont, Latrobe, Irwin, Murrysville, and more. Our expert wellness advisors are excited to help you find flower, topicals, tinctures, vapes, troches, and other products. Join us on the Sunnyside!

305 E Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA
Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 6pm
monday
9am - 6pm
tuesday
9am - 6pm
wednesday
9am - 6pm
thursday
9am - 6pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

2 Reviews of Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Greensburg

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
October 30, 2024
I've stopped here a few times and its my favorite place in the city. The staff are always very friendly and helpful. The prices and deals are great, and the location is pretty central to the city so its always convenient to stop by when you are on your daily chores.
October 3, 2024
I always feel so welcomed whenever I visit, and everyone is always so kind! Definitely my favorite in the area
