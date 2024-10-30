Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Greensburg is located in the heart of town, right around the corner (or 12 minute walk) from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, and a 5 minute drive down Pittsburgh St to Live Casino and the Westmoreland Mall. For those coming from Pittsburgh, hop on I-376 E and drive about 45 minutes southeast. We serve patients in Downtown Greensburg, South Greensburg, Monroeville, Jeanette, Delmont, Latrobe, Irwin, Murrysville, and more. Our expert wellness advisors are excited to help you find flower, topicals, tinctures, vapes, troches, and other products. Join us on the Sunnyside!