Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Pittsburgh - Lawrenceville
Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Pittsburgh - Lawrenceville

Pittsburgh, PA
164.2 miles away
Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Pittsburgh - Lawrenceville

We’re seeing sun in northeast Pittsburgh! Stop into Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Pittsburgh - Lawrenceville for concentrates, flower, vapes, accessories and a range of other products. Our Lawrenceville medical marijuana dispensary serves patients in Shadyside, East Liberty, Lawrenceville, Aspinwall, Oakland, Downtown Pittsburgh, the Strip District, Robinson and more. Our 211 52nd St location is just a 6 minute drive up to the Pittsburgh Zoo, and walkable to Butler St staples like the Row House Cinema and the Market House. Headed to PNC Park? Hop on the 40th Street Bridge and take E Ohio St west for about 10 minutes. We can’t wait to welcome you!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
211 52nd St, Pittsburgh, PA
Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 6pm
monday
9am - 6pm
tuesday
9am - 6pm
wednesday
9am - 6pm
thursday
9am - 6pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

0 Reviews of Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Pittsburgh - Lawrenceville

