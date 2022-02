I haven't ever bought a bad product from Sunnyside. Every eighth and cart I've bought has been great. Some of my favorites from here so far include the Ice Cream Cake, Marshmallow OG, and today I was recommended the Palm Dog, which I'm really enjoying, too. Easily one of the 3 best dispensaries in town. The staff are professional, friendly, and know their stuff, and the place is clean and organized on the inside. Every visit has been a pleasure.