MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
70 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Sunnyside Medical Marijuana Dispensary- North Miami
Leafly member since 2019
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblemedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
Photos of Sunnyside Medical Marijuana Dispensary- North Miami
Show all photos